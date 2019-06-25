Critics hit out at millions spent on Harry and Meghan’s home

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan´s new home in Windsor cost $3.05 million of taxpayers´ money to renovate, royal accounts showed Tuesday, prompting criticism from anti-monarchy campaigners. Queen Elizabeth II´s grandson and his wife moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate before the birth of their son Archie on May 6.

The residence, west of London, had been split into five separate homes but was turned back into one property in a six-month refurbishment ahead of their move-in. “The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation,” said Michael Stevens, who runs the monarchy´s accounts. “The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property.

“All fixtures and fittings were paid for by their royal highnesses,” added Stevens, whose title is Keeper of the Privy Purse.The cost was revealed as the British monarchy published its accounts for the last financial year. The monarchy is paid for using a slice of the profits from the land it owns, the rest of which go to the government.

The monarchy´s official expenditure in the financial year 2018-2019 was £67 million, including souping up the 1801-built Frogmore Cottage — an increase of almost £20 million on the previous financial year.