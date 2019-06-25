Iran to abandon more N-deal commitments on July 7

TEHRAN: Iran will “resolutely” abandon more commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers on July 7, Fars News Agency reported on Tuesday quoting a “note” from a top security official. Tehran had announced on May 8 that it was suspending two of its 2015 pledges and gave Europe, China and Russia a two-month ultimatum to help Iran circumvent US sanctions and sell its oil or it would abandon two more commitments.

Iran said new US sanctions against its leaders marked the end of diplomacy with Washington, after President Donald Trump threatened the country with “obliteration”. Trump imposed new sanctions Monday against Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military chiefs, further raising the stakes in an escalating regional standoff.