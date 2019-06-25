Trump threatens attacks on Iran in retaliation for strikes

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to attack Iran in retaliation for any strikes by Tehran “on anything American,” after Iran said new U.S. sanctions precluded any diplomacy and called the White House actions “mentally retarded.”

“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Britain does not expect the United States to request that the United Kingdom joins a war with Iran and London would be unlikely to agree to join such a conflict, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday.

“The U.S. is our closest ally, we talk to them the whole time, we consider any requests that they say carefully, but I cannot envisage any situation where they request or we agree to any moves to go to war,” Hunt told parliament.

“The message we are sending with our partners in the European Union particularly the French and the Germans is that with respect to Iran’s nuclear program, this is a crucial week.

Russia accuses US of being ‘reckless’ with new Iran sanctions: Russia accused Washington of being reckless with new sanctions on Iran, saying Moscow stood in solidarity with Tehran. “US authorities should think hard about where this reckless course of action can lead,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “It is capable of not only destabilising the Middle East but undermining the entire system of international security,” the ministry added. “There is an impression that Washington is ‘burning bridges.’”

By introducing sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military chiefs, Washington is seeking to “punish those who are not going to submit to American diktat,” Moscow said. “Russia stands in complete solidarity with the friendly people of Iran and its government,” the Russian foreign ministry added.

The US drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia’s Security Council said Tuesday, despite US claims to the contrary. “I have information from the defence ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace,” Russian news agencies quoted Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem.