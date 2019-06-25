Problem of politics

Thus refers to the article, ‘Cut the fat’ (June 23) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. I differ with the writer about the final recommendation. There is nothing inherently wrong with PIA, PSM and the Railways. If anything, the problem lies with the oligarchic rulers and lowly educated leaders of our country. Both PIA and PSM were profitable during the Musharraf era. The PSM was so flushed with cash that it decided to prepay its loans. The Railways has always been treated as an employment exchange. Besides, it has been starved of essential investments in renewal of track and rolling stock under the influence of road transport mafia.

The deterioration and decay started from 2008. It is unwise to think that PIA/PSM can be an apostle of good governance in a sea of misrule, corruption and maladministration. If the institutions are overstaffed, it is because of political expediency. Public-sector entities become a great asset and a revenue contributor when there is: 1) Upright state leadership of impeccable integrity; 2) Professional management with vast experience in the field; 3) Appointments purely on merit instead of applying the notorious quota system; and 4) Immunity from political and bureaucratic interference. If the government is really serious in revamping the loss-making entities, it must do away with the fat itself as a first step. Why leave it to the private sector to do it? Meritocracy must be the guiding principle in all decision-making. If privatization is considered an easy solution, then let’s privatise and outsource the governance and leadership of the state itself.

Arif Majeed

Karachi