Small industry suffering due to NOCs hurdle: Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister has conceded that small and medium-sized industry had suffered badly due to no objection certificate (NOC) requirement by different departments and lack of automation.

He has maintained that aim of improving regulation and developing it on modern lines will facilitate the business segment. Imran Khan was chairing a meeting on Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI) here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Monday.

He said that small and medium-sized industry has suffered badly due to no objection certificate (NOC) requirement by different departments and lack of automation. “The multiple NOCs, new terms and conditions and various regulatory stages not only open the ways for corruption but also affect the foreign investment.” The Prime Minister approved to establish a Steering Committee, which will be headed by Advisor on Establishment Shahzad Arbab and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Chairman Board of Investment, President FPCCI, Presidents of Chambers of Commerce of Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad as well as representatives of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) will be part of the committee.

SAPMs Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yousaf Baig Mirza, Advisor of Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi were also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on PRMI. Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative is the first step in the history of the country taken at national level in consultation with provinces that aims at simplifying regulatory framework and registration process in order to facilitate the business community.

Under the PRMI, the process of mapping, rationalization, modernization and automation will be done. The PRMI is a step that has been taken with the consultations of the provinces at the federal echelon for providing unprecedented facilities for the by the business community.