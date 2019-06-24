Seminar on E-Rozgar

GUJRANWALA: The Punjab Information Technology Board on Monday organised a seminar on the ‘E-Rozgar’ here on Monday.

The event was presided by Programme Manager Ahmed Islam. Addressing the ceremony, Ahmad Islam said that the ‘E-Rozgar’ was aimed to strengthen our youth by educating them about the use of modern information technology for earning at home.

He said that about 10,000 youth had been skilled with this programme and they earned millions of rupees by using their skills in national and international markets. He said that about 26 E-Rozgar centres had been established in Punjab by the Information Technology Board in collaboration with the Punjab Sports Department and the Archaeological Youth Affairs Department.

FLOOD ARRANGEMENTS REVIEWED: A meeting was held to review pre-monsoon and flood arrangements at the DC Office on Monday.The meeting was chaired by ADC-R Kanwal Batool. Addressing the participants, she said that all concerned departments should complete their arrangements to meet any emergency during rainy season.