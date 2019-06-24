200 feeders of Mepco tripped during rain in south Punjab

MULTAN: At least 200 Mepco feeders tripped due to heavy rain in south Punjab on Sunday night.

The Mepco teams were trying to restore electricity, the Mepco spokesperson said on Monday. He told that heavy downpour inundated low-lying areas and interrupted power supply in the south Punjab districts. The dust storm also damaged main transmission lines and pools, the official said.

The rains and winds suspended power supply from 200 feeders in Multan and the south Punjab districts, he told. Mepco Chief Executive Engineer Tahir Mehmood directed the operational wing for early restoration of the feeders, he informed.

The electricity had been restored in 90pc areas in the region and the rest of the work was in progress, the spokesperson added. The Mepco had directed the staff to remain present at grid station in rainy days to combat with emergencies, he added.

The Mepco had directed operational staff to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers, he said. He maintained that the company had deputed operational line staff at grid stations round the clock in order to resolve issues caused by the rains or storms.

The spokesperson said that different complaints regarding feeders’ breakdown were being received due to heavy rains and storms. The Mepco CEO had directed the divisional officers to ensure their presence at grid stations during 5pm to 10pm daily to ensure uninterrupted power supply, the Mepco spokesperson said.

Police officers asked to make close liaison with MNAs, MPAs: The CPO has directed the officers and officials to make close liaison with the elected representatives, including MPAs and MNAs. City Police Officer Imran Mehmood in his circular vide No 3481-SA/IRCPO dated 22.6.19 instructed all the SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and lower staff to develop close relations with MPAs and MNAs.

CPO Imran Mehmood wrote that it was observed that MPAs and MNAs were not entertained with protocol and the elected representatives complained against lack of cooperation from the police officials. The CPO said that all the elected representatives deserve special protocol and respect while visiting the police officers offices.

The circular instructed the policemen to follow the guidelines given by the CPO. The circular instructed all the cops to deal MPAs and MNAs in a good way and resolve their complaints on priority basis. Meanwhile, talking to The News, some cops on condition of anonymity said that MPAs and MNAs force them to visit their Dera frequently to show their influence.