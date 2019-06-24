Promises with tribal people to be realised: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that promises made with people of merged areas of erstwhile Tribal agencies will be fulfilled. Talking to senators and MNAs belonging to merged areas in Islamabad on Monday, he said for the first time a budget of 83 billion rupees has been earmarked this year for developmental projects in merged areas which will help resolve problems of the people. The legislature had meeting with Prime Minister in his chamber at the Parliament6 House on Monday. He said the people of merged areas have given huge sacrifices and suffered immense difficulties. The Prime Minister directed that people's representatives be included in implementation of development projects and their priorities be considered. The Senators and MNAs apprised the Prime Minister of their reservations on the issue of federal excise duty. Prime Minister assured them that their concerns will be considered. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, federal ministers Pervez Khattack and Nur ul Haq Qadri were among the attendees of the meeting.