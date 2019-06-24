close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
PTI criticises JUI-F chief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema alleged Monday that for Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spuremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman the proposed All Parties Conference was a hunting ground to bargain for better job opportunities. “Ever since the embarrassing defeat in general elections 2019, Maulana is wandering aimlessly,” Cheema said in statement. He claimed the combined opposition’s APC the sole agenda of the APC seemed to get an employment opportunity for JUI-F chief. The Maulana, he maintained, had pinned hopes on those, who themselves were at odds with each other.

