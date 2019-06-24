PA approves two demands for grants of education, health sectors

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday approved two demands for grants of education and health sectors in the ongoing passage of provincial budget 2019-20, by rejecting all cut motions filed by the opposition members.

The demand for grant for the education sector carried an allocation of Rs 66.3736 billion while that of health sector had the allocation of 141.7716 billion for the expenditures incurred on the provincial government during the next fiscal year.

The opposition members while speaking in favour of their cut motions argued that the PTI government had badly failed to fulfill its electoral promises and bring the much talked about ‘change’ for which it tried to woo voters in the last elections. Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan of the PML-N said the health sector actually witnessed degeneration as the government had increased the rates of medical testing and token fees, which was too much to be borne by poor patients. He alleged that doctors were not ready to serve at rural areas hospitals as the PTI government suspended the development schemes and upgradation process initiated by the PML-N government. He lamented that the government leveled baseless allegations against the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI), which were later disproved. He offered the government to form a commission on the PKLI for probing whether it was needed or not in a country where renal diseases were rampant and mortality rate was high under this head. He warned the government that it must not show animosity against the healthcare of poor masses in its enmity with the previous government.

Khwaja Imran Nazir criticized the government for allowing doctors to leave rural areas hospitals, saying that presently only 26-27 per cent doctors were working in rural areas whereas during the PML-N government, this percentage was over 90. He also accused the government of reducing Hepatitis medicine’s supply that badly affected patients besides banning of certain tests in the public sector hospitals. The chair ordered switching off his microphone, on which he protested loudly but was not heard.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashed said her government allowed 133 schemes of the previous government to continue in the health sector, adding that it was mere propaganda that majority of previous government schemes were closed down. She enumerated the mother-child care scheme, resumption of Dental College development, upgradation of DG Khan and Bahawalpur DHQ hospitals, and procurements of ventilators, etc. She said her government brought three more members of board of governors in PKLI, spent 15 billion rupees on bringing 40 more consultants and construction of 40 more rooms, successfully conducting 28 kidney transplant operations and three liver transplant operations.

She said her government was spending public money on people, and the alleged bias against the opposition was of the same amount as they did against her government. Tariq Masih Gill, Mian Tahir Jamil, Onaiza Fatima and other members also spoke on the motion but it was rejected by the sheer majority of the government members.

While speaking on the education cut motion, Education Minister Dr Murad Ross said the previous rulers launched a white elephant in the name of Danish Schools which only catered for a few thousand students on huge funds which could otherwise have catered for the education of millions of students. He said his government saved 4 to 5 billion rupees of corruption by creating an online system of teachers’ transfers enabling at least 60-70 thousand teachers to apply for their transfers from their homes. He said the government was planning to bring in over ten million children in the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) System, which was bound to increase literacy and raising education standard.

Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun said his government was bringing a revolutionary change in education marking system by doing away with the absolute marking system. Instead, the government was bringing the relative grading system which evaluated the students in grades, thus promoting critical thinking and creating approach for solving issues. He also invited the opposition to the process of giving useful suggestions, adding that the government would make agreements with them in this regard. He said the education system needed to be revamped by changing the curriculum at the basic levels to eradicate the discrimination on the basis of social strata. He said the government was trying to bring a curriculum related to industries so that graduates could easily get jobs in their fields of choices. He said despite criticism from the opposition on PhD scholarships programme, the government was changing it for the benefit of the entire system instead of the previous system which benefitted only few scholars at the cost of huge funds from the public exchequer.