Body found

FAISALABAD: The dead body of a young nurse was found from Dhilwan Canal Distributary on Monday. Seema Bibi of Ghulam Muhammadabad was missing for the last two days. Chak Jhumra police have registered a case against Umar Iqbal, husband of the deceased, and his two friends on the complaint of Bushra Bibi, the mother of the deceased.