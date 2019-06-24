close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
Opposition trying to hinderprogress: Sarwar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said every step of opposition including All Parties Conference was nothing but a hurdle to the path of progress and prosperity. “Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s successful visit to Pakistan is not being ‘digested’ by our political opponents, the provision of 3 billion dollars to Pakistan is manifestation of the trust between Qatar and Pakistan,” said the governor while talking to the delegation headed by Rana Taqassar. “We have firmly decided that we shall not tolerate any conspiracy against the peace, progress and prosperity of the nation, said Sarwar, adding that federal and provincial budgets will get passed from the respective assemblies very soon”. He said unfortunately our previous governments had paid no heed to good governance, institutional autonomy and spending on human development. They primarily focused on cosmetic development and had no plan for long term and sustainable economic stability. Their flawed economic policies caused inflation, unemployment and corruption and now they were diverting the attention of people by calling for protests and organising APC, the governor added.

