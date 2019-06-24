close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Woman killed, husband hurt in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

KASUR: A woman died while her husband was seriously injured in a road accident near Vehgal village on Monday. Fateh Muhammad and his wife Sheden were on their way by a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Sheden Bibi died on the spot while Fateh Muhammad sustained injuries.

TORTURED TO DEATH: A man was tortured to death at Basti Hakim Shah on Monday. Adnan was sleeping in his courtyard when some unknown accused tortured him to death. Police have sent the dead body to a hospital for postmortem after registering a case.

