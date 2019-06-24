Govt a burden on people: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said despite that the 2018 election were rigged, all political forces withheld their strong reservations and preferred to continue with the democratic process for the sake of strengthening democratic institutions.

Addressing a delegation of local traders, he said the “Tabdeely” regime had become a burden on the common man with its alleged slavery of the IMF and giving up all electoral promises. He said even the middle class and white collar section of society had been crushed under the unprecedented price hike. He said JI had come in the field against price spiral, unemployment and IMF's slavery and it would help the poor and helpless to get out of the prevailing crisis.