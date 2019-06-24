close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Govt a burden on people: JI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said despite that the 2018 election were rigged, all political forces withheld their strong reservations and preferred to continue with the democratic process for the sake of strengthening democratic institutions.

Addressing a delegation of local traders, he said the “Tabdeely” regime had become a burden on the common man with its alleged slavery of the IMF and giving up all electoral promises. He said even the middle class and white collar section of society had been crushed under the unprecedented price hike. He said JI had come in the field against price spiral, unemployment and IMF's slavery and it would help the poor and helpless to get out of the prevailing crisis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan