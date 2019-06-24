Rise in polio cases: KP govt suspends Bannu DHO

PESHAWAR: Panicked by the unprecedented rise in polio cases in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday took punitive action against the District Health Officer (DHO) of Bannu and issued his suspension orders.

Applying various strategies and hiring thousands of people on decent salaries, the KP government could not control the polio virus in the province. Twenty-one children in KP have been diagnosed with polio this year and Bannu alone reported nine cases.

The provincial Health Department issued suspension orders of DHO Bannu Dr Mohammad Taus Khan, BS-20 of the management cadre. Dr Faheem Hussain, BS-20 of the management cadre, was given the additional charge of DHO Bannu as he was also holding the responsibility of provincial coordinator Lady Health Workers Programme.

There were also reports that the government had suspended the DHO of Lakki Marwat. Some officials said commissioner of Bannu had recently complained about the poor performance of DHO Bannu and recommended his replacement. The commissioner of Bannu had been under pressure in the recent months due to poliovirus outbreak.

The DHO Bannu was made to pay the price, though there are several other highly paid officials associated with national and international organisations, who are also responsible for the rise in polio cases. The government itself was clueless about handling poliovirus in the province. There seems a wide gap between the KP and the federal governments about the strategy to eradicate polio.

The KP Health Department has lost its control over certain individuals and organisations tasked to eradicate polio. Very recently, some of the officials had decided to lodge cases against parents refusing polio vaccine to their children. This strategy was used in the past and had caused a huge loss to the polio programme.

This time again the government created hype and then all of a sudden backtracked on its plan and announced it would not lodge cases against the refusing parents. Also, political interference, allegations of widespread corruption and appointing people to key positions in national and international organisations dealing with polio on the basis of their political connections have damaged the polio programme.

These organisations are yet to remove doubts from the mind of millions of patients about the polio vaccine. In every campaign, thousands of children are missed, the majority of them due to mismanagement and failure of the polio teams or lack of access to them.

Pakistan this year has reported 21 polio cases, and 21 of them are reported from KP.Recently three polio cases were reported from KP. The three cases were reported from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Torghar districts.

Out of 27 cases in the country, Punjab and Sindh reported three each polio cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 13 cases so far.In KP, Bannu with nine polio cases is on top, followed by North Waziristan with five cases while Lakki Marwat, Torghar, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Shangla and Khyber districts reported one each polio case this year.