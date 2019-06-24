IHC issues Zardari's production order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed National Accountability Bureau to produce former president Asif Ali Zardari during hearing on his interim bail pleas in Park Lane reference.

Division bench Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment on a petition of former president seeking his production orders.

During hearing Justice Aamer Farooq asked if accuse bail is already rejected then what would be the status of other petitions. To this Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek replied that it was necessary for the petitioner to appear before the bench to pursue his case.

He further argued that Asif Ali Zardari had been produced before the Accountability Court three times and he is attending the National Assembly session. Zardari’s counsel while replying to judge’s query said bench could not grant exemption from hearing to his client in his interim bail pleas proceeding.

To this NAB's Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the Zardari’s counsel request and stated that accused could be produced before court if he was facing imprisonment sentence. The Islamabad High Court, however, ordered NAB to produce Asif Zardari during hearing on his interim bail plea on June 26.