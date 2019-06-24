Physician, heal thyself: how depression affects cancer caregivers

WASHINGTON: Ashley Sumrall was an early career brain oncologist when she got a case that would stay with her for the rest of her career. Losing a patient is far from rare in her field: 90 percent of the people she sees will go on to die as a result of their illness. But David was different.

A former White House aide, he had come into her care after years of experimental trials failed to halt the advance of his glioma. She believed he would be a difficult case because of his initial refusal to accept muscle-destroying steroids but over time she became so involved in his care that losing him was akin to losing a member of her own family.

“It sounds cliched, but it’s truly a disease that affects their whole family. So you’re caring for the individual and their spouse or caregiver, their adult children, you know, you’re connected to that whole family,” the assistant professor at the Levine Cancer Institute in North Carolina told AFP.

Cancer is a devastating diagnosis for the patient and their loved ones, but an under-examined area is its impact for those involved in its care, who are at higher risk for anxiety, depression and burnout.

A report last year by the American Psychiatric Association found that a doctor commits suicide every day in the US, the highest rate of any profession — 28 to 40 per 100,000, which is more than twice the rate for the general population.

“We know that physicians in general don’t ask for help for their mental and physical health as soon as others,” said Bill Eley, an oncologist and associate dean of the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.