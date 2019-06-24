close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
AFP
June 25, 2019

Bitcoin surges above $11,000 thanks to Facebook currency plans

World

AFP
June 25, 2019

LONDON: Bitcoin surged to a near 16-month high above $11,000 Monday, overshadowing showings across stock, foreign exchange and commodity markets, with investors looking ahead to the week´s G20 summit.

Bitcoin reached $11,251.21, surpassing $10,000 for the first time since March last year, as the cryptocurrency sector got a huge boost from Facebook´s unveiling of its own digital unit Libra, analysts said.

“The strong resurgence in the bitcoin price is mainly due to the renewed mainstreaming interest in cryptocurrencies and the technology which underlines them,” Naeem Aslam, analyst at trading group ThinkMarkets, said.

“Projects like Facebook´s Libra have provided much needed tailwind for this space.” The social network plans to launch Libra next year, with the backing by a basket of real-world currencies and a consortium of companies including Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Uber.

“Bitcoin volatility is likely to persist, with $12,000 and $15,000 as the next two critical resistance levels,” said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya. Bitcoin has risen about 20 percent this month alone but is still well off record levels near $20,000 seen at the end of 2017.

