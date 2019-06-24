close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
IS claims attack near Chechnya presidential palace

World

AFP
June 25, 2019

MOSCOW: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on police near the presidential palace in Chechnya, where Russian authorities are locked in a simmering conflict with Islamist militants. On Sunday a man stabbed a police officer and an officer of the national guard after he was stopped while driving near the residence of Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of the Russian republic. The assailant, a Chechen born in 1997 according to police, was shot dead. Police said in a statement that the details of the attack were being established.

