IS claims attack near Chechnya presidential palace

MOSCOW: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on police near the presidential palace in Chechnya, where Russian authorities are locked in a simmering conflict with Islamist militants. On Sunday a man stabbed a police officer and an officer of the national guard after he was stopped while driving near the residence of Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of the Russian republic. The assailant, a Chechen born in 1997 according to police, was shot dead. Police said in a statement that the details of the attack were being established.