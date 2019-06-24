IS claims attack near Chechnya presidential palace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on police near the presidential palace in Chechnya, where Russian authorities are locked in a simmering conflict with Islamist militants. On Sunday a man stabbed a police officer and an officer of the national guard after he was stopped while driving near the residence of Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of the Russian republic. The assailant, a Chechen born in 1997 according to police, was shot dead. Police said in a statement that the details of the attack were being established.
MOSCOW: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on police near the presidential palace in Chechnya, where Russian authorities are locked in a simmering conflict with Islamist militants. On Sunday a man stabbed a police officer and an officer of the national guard after he was stopped while driving near the residence of Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of the Russian republic. The assailant, a Chechen born in 1997 according to police, was shot dead. Police said in a statement that the details of the attack were being established.