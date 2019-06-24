close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
AFP
June 25, 2019

Indian asylum seeker faces charges over attempted suicide

World

AFP
June 25, 2019

PORT MORESBY: An Indian man who tried to kill himself by setting fire to his room at a refugee camp in Papua New Guinea faces charges of arson and attempted suicide, police have told AFP. Punjabi asylum seeker Ravinder Singh, aged in his 30s, locked himself in a shipping container room at a camp on Manus Island on Friday and started a blaze that engulfed two other rooms before being brought under control. Manus provincial police commander David Yapu said late Sunday that Singh — who sustained burns to his face and right hand — had been questioned and would be charged, but was evacuated to Port Moresby for medical treatment. “We will wait for his return and lay charges,” Yapu said, indicating authorities may instead charge Singh in the capital. Singh is one of roughly 500 refugees and asylum seekers stuck in Papua New Guinea, having been stopped from reaching Australia.

