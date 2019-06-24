close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
AFP
June 25, 2019

Turkish civil society leaders on trial over 2013 protests

World

AFP
June 25, 2019

SILIVRI, Turkey: Sixteen leading Turkish civil society leaders appeared in court Monday, accused of seeking to overthrow the government during the “Gezi Park” protests of 2013, in a trial dubbed an absurd sham by critics. The group includes renowned businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, whose detention since November 2017 has made him a symbol of what critics say is a crackdown on civil society. Kavala rejected the “irrational claims which lack evidence” in his opening statement, shortly after the trial began under high security in the prison and court complex of Silivri on the outskirts of Istanbul. He is accused of orchestrating and financing the protests which began over government plans to build over Gezi Park, one of the few green spaces left in Istanbul. The protests snowballed into a nationwide movement that marked the first serious challenge to Erdogan’s brand of Islamic conservatism and grandiose development projects.

