US Fed like a ‘stubborn child’: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying the central bank’s reluctance to cut interest rates was standing in the way of blowout economic expansion.

The Fed last week left benchmark US lending rates untouched but signaled it could ease them soon if the economic outlook deteriorates. “Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing... we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history,” Trump tweeted, arguing that lower rates would have driven GDP growth rates as high as five percent. “Now they stick, like a stubborn child when we need rate cuts & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!” Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate cut, saying persistent trade friction and slowing global growth, among other factors, had “strengthened” the case for looser monetary policy.