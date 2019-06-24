Blind Cricket begins today

close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council is conducting A.S.Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy at Abbottabad and Mansehra from June 25. Five top-notch teams of the country named Islamabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur, Lahore and Okara are taking part in this event. Ten (10) matches will be played in six days long event at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Hazara University Mansehra. Two matches will be played on the opening day, Islamabad and Bahawalpur will lock their horns at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium while Lahore will face Okara at Hazara University Mansehra. The final of the event will be held on June 30.

