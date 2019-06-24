England ready for Norway test

PARIS: England captain Steph Houghton brushed off concerns about the manner of her team’s win over Cameroon at the women’s World Cup as Phil Neville’s side prepare for a testing quarter-final tie against Norway. A 3-0 victory for England in Valenciennes on Sunday was largely overshadowed by Neville’s post-match tirade saying he was "completely and utterly ashamed" by Cameroon’s behaviour.