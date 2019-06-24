Waqar urges Pakistan to keep playing fearlessly

LONDON: For weeks, Waqar Younis has been hoping that Pakistan would add aggression and positivity to their approach. Finally, on Sunday here at Lord’s he was happy to see that the Pakistanis were listening. Later, writing in his column for the ICC website after Pakistan’s much-needed 49-run win against South Africa, Waqar hailed the team for its fearless approach. “It was all about the positive intent for Pakistan against South Africa,” Waqar wrote. “Coming after the disappointment of Old Trafford, Pakistan badly needed such a win. “They have been criticised a lot and the last week has been hard on them, so

coming out of that and producing such a performance was particularly pleasing.” Waqar heaped praise on Haris Sohail, who hit a match-winning 89 from just 59 balls.