Tue Jun 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
June 25, 2019

Ex-IAAF chief Diack to stand trial in France

Sports

AFP
June 25, 2019

PARIS: Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of world athletics’ ruling body the IAAF, and his son Papa Massata Diack are to stand trial in France on charges of corruption and money laundering, sources told AFP. Diack was IAAF president between 1999-2015 but his reign ended in chaos amid charges he and his son obstructed sanctions against Russia for doping in return for payments. "The freeze in sanctions in exchange for financial kickbacks was negotiated by Lamine Diack with Valentin Balakhnichev, who was both president of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) and IAAF Treasurer," three French judges led by Renaud Van Ruymbeke said in their order to trial, dated June 19, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

