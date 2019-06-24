Bangladesh rout Afghanistan to keep WC semis hopes alive

SOUTHAMPTON: Bangladesh boosted their bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals as Shakib Al Hasan’s superb all-round display inspired a 62-run win over Afghanistan on Monday.

Shakib’s 51 laid the foundations for Bangladesh to score 262-7 and made him the leading run-scorer in this year’s World Cup. The 32-year-old then ripped through the Afghan batting line-up with his career-best ODI figures of 5-29 from 10 overs. Shakib is only the second player in World Cup history to take five wickets and hit a 50 in the same match after India’s Yuvraj Singh against Ireland in 2011. Bangladesh, winners against South Africa and the West Indies earlier in the tournament, are up to fifth place in the 10-team group stage. They sit one point behind fourth-placed England, who face Australia on Tuesday, in the race to seal a semi-final berth via a top-four finish.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s side play India and Pakistan in their final two group matches.Afghanistan became the first team to be eliminated after an agonising 11-run loss against India on Saturday, when Mohammed Shami’s final-over hat-trick denied them a famous upset.

Gulbadin Naib’s team have lost all seven of their matches, leaving with two games to avoid finishing the tournament without a single point.

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Shahidi b Rahman 16

Tamim Iqbal b Nabi 36

Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Rahman 51

Mushfiqur Rahim c Nabi b D.Zadran 83

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rahman 3

Mahmudullah c Nabi b Naib 27

Mosaddek Hossain b Gulbadin Naib 35

Mohammad Saifuddin not out 2

Extras: (w9) 9

Total: (seven wickets, 50 overs) 262

DNB: Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-23 (Liton), 2-82 (Tamim), 3-143 (Shakib), 4-151 (Soumya), 5-207 (Mahmudullah), 6-251 (Mushfiqur), 7-262 (Mosaddek)

Bowling: Rahman 10-0-39-3 (3w), D.Zadran 9-0-64-1 (3w), Nabi 10-0-44-1 (1w), Naib 10-1-56-2, Rashid 10-0-52-0 (1w), Shah 1-0-7-0

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib c Liton b Shakib 47

Rahmat Shah c Tamim b Shakib 24

H Shahidi st Mushfiqur b Mosaddek 11

A Afghan c sub (Sabbir) b Shakib 20

Mohammad Nabi b Shakib 0

Samiullah Shinwari not out 49

Ikram Ali Khil run out (Liton) 11

N Zadran st Mushfiqur b Shakib 23

Rashid Khan c Mashrafe b Mustafizur 2

D Zadran c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman b Saifuddin 0

Extras: (b1, lb6, w6) 13

Total: (all out, 47 overs) 200

Fall: 1-49 (Rahmat), 2-79 (Hashmatullah), 3-104 (Gulbadin), 4-104 (Nabi), 5-117 (Asghar), 6-132 (Ikram), 7-188 (N.Zadran), 8-191 (Rashid Khan), 9-195 (D.Zadran), 10-200 (Rahman)

Bowling: Mashrafe 7-0-37-0 (2w), Mustafizur 8-1-32-2 (2w), Saifuddin 8-0-33-1 (1w), Shakib 10-1-29-5, Miraz 8-0-37-0, Mosaddek 6-0-25-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 62 runs

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).