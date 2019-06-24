Boy injured in grenade explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A boy was injured when his bicycle hit a live grenade outside a house in Phase-III in Hayatabad on Monday. Police said the boy was riding a bicycle in Phase-III in Hayatabad when he hit a plastic bag placed outside the house of one Abdul Wakeel from Mohmand district at around 4:50 pm.
An official said the explosives went off after being hit by the bicycle, leaving him injured. He was taken to a hospital. There were no reports of any threat to the owner of the house, who is said to be a trader.
