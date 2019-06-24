Man injured by robbers

PESHAWAR: Street criminals continued to strike in the provincial capital as a local was shot and wounded after robbers snatched Rs660,000 from him in the limits of Khazana Police Station on Monday.

One Mohammad Israr told police that he had sold his car for Rs660,000 and was carrying the cash in a cab when two armed motorcyclists intercepted him while going home. The complainant said the robbers snatched the bag of cash and opened fire when he offered resistance. The injured was taken to a hospital. Frequent incidents of snatching and robberies and shooting the victims for offering resistance have been reported in the provincial capital for the last several months. Though police claim they have busted a number of gangs, the incidents are happening quite frequently.