Two killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents here on Monday, police sources said. Nasim Khan told the police that he along with his family was asleep at home in Shaidu village in the limits of Akora Khattak Police Station when the accused Aneesur Rehman and Mehfuzur Rehman opened fire on his family. As a result, his brother Qasim was killed on the spot while his niece, Muneeba, sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Gohar Ali reported to the police that he was at home in Kheshgi Payan when someone informed him that his daughter Fauzia Bibi had been shot and injured allegedly by her in-laws. He said she was being taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.