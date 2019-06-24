Increasing incidents of child abuse in capital

Islamabad: In loathsome evil incidents, two juvenile girls were sexually abused in different areas of Islamabad, while a 10-year-old boy has kidnapped from Ramna by his servant, police said Monday.

In Dhoke Kirlan, near Satra Meel, falling in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station, a 7-year-old girl was attempted to rape in adjacent jungle of the locality when the minor went to collect firewood at about 5 p.m.

The complainant, in his written application lodged with the Bhara Kahu police station, quoting his wife, said, as she reached the jungle, she witnessed a man clutching her vigorously to quiet her. She put his hand on her mouth and nose forcefully, resulted to her oblivion. She told him that the accused, who was identified as Rehman, living in the same locality, ran away leaving her daughter in critically injured condition.

The police have registered the case under 375/511 PPC and started raid to arrest him. In another incident, a step father molested his 10-year-old step daughter in his house in Muslim Colony, Bari Imam. Woman Police have taken up the case and lodged an FIR under 376 PPC and arrested the alleged rapist.

SA lodged a complaint with the Woman Police Station, saying that she obtained divorce from her former husband some six years back and married with TA and shifted to his house in Muslim Colony, Bari Imam, along with her three daughters of ages from 6 to 10 years.

Last days when she came back home from her job, she found her elder daughter down in the dumps. As she asked her reason of her dejection, she told that her step father molested her by force last week.

In Sihala, a woman ‘N’ was attempted to rape forcibly and managed to escape from the scene on his bike bearing registration number RIW-9955. The police have registered FIR under section 376/511.

Meanwhile, a young man Ali Raza, 30, has kidnapped by unknown gangsters from Ramna in broad daylight on Monday. The police have taken up the case and initiated investigation.