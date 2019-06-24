close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Pakistan thrash Bhutan in ITF Asia Team Competition

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan thrashed Bhutan 3-0 in a group match of ITF Asia Team Competition for under-12 category in Dhaka on Monday.

In the first singles, Ahtesham Humayun thrashed Jigme Pemk 6-1, 6-0. Haider Ali smashed Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk 6-0, 6-1 in the second singles. In doubles, Haider Ali and Hussnain Ali defeated the duo of Jigme Pemk and Tuhi Winu Tsher 6-2, 6-0.

The other teams in their group are Bangladesh, and India. Mohammad Azeem, who is an Assistant Coach at the National Training Centre (NTC), is accompanying the team as the coach.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports