Pakistan thrash Bhutan in ITF Asia Team Competition

KARACHI: Pakistan thrashed Bhutan 3-0 in a group match of ITF Asia Team Competition for under-12 category in Dhaka on Monday.

In the first singles, Ahtesham Humayun thrashed Jigme Pemk 6-1, 6-0. Haider Ali smashed Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk 6-0, 6-1 in the second singles. In doubles, Haider Ali and Hussnain Ali defeated the duo of Jigme Pemk and Tuhi Winu Tsher 6-2, 6-0.

The other teams in their group are Bangladesh, and India. Mohammad Azeem, who is an Assistant Coach at the National Training Centre (NTC), is accompanying the team as the coach.