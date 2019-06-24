Pakistan thrash Bhutan in ITF Asia Team Competition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan thrashed Bhutan 3-0 in a group match of ITF Asia Team Competition for under-12 category in Dhaka on Monday.
In the first singles, Ahtesham Humayun thrashed Jigme Pemk 6-1, 6-0. Haider Ali smashed Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk 6-0, 6-1 in the second singles. In doubles, Haider Ali and Hussnain Ali defeated the duo of Jigme Pemk and Tuhi Winu Tsher 6-2, 6-0.
The other teams in their group are Bangladesh, and India. Mohammad Azeem, who is an Assistant Coach at the National Training Centre (NTC), is accompanying the team as the coach.
