Eight-week regional U19 academies programme begins

KARACHI: Eight weeks long regional under-19 academies programme, part of the National Cricket Academies Programme 2019-2020, kicked off at 14 regions of the country on Monday.

A total of 320 teenage cricketers, 20 from each of the 16 regions, are taking part in the programme that has been designed keeping in mind future pathways and better career opportunities, including potential selections in the upcoming PCB Under-19 and first-class tournaments, as well as the Under-19 World Cup 2020.

The cricketers were selected earlier this year. PCB Director Academies Mudassar Nazar, said: “The academies are our nurseries that produce raw talent which we can nurture and improve. The main emphasis of the all the qualified coaches over the next eight weeks will be to improve the fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill competencies of these youngsters keeping in view the upcoming season.”