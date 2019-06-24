Green wins first major at Women’s PGA Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: Hannah Green became the first Australian to win a major championship in 13 years on Sunday, holding off a pack of marquee players to deliver wire-to-wire victory at the Women’s PGA Championship.
The 22-year-old Green had and up and down par save on the final hole for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke victory over defending champion Park Sung-hyun.
“To win a major as my first event I am so over the moon,” said Green. Green, of Perth, capped her win with a nervy four-foot putt on 18 for her third birdie of the round to reach a nine-under 279 total at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
“I was really nervous playing the last five holes,” said Green. “I am just happy I made a clutch putt because that is what I was struggling with in the middle of the round.”
