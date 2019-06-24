Green wins first major at Women’s PGA Championship

LOS ANGELES, California: Hannah Green became the first Australian to win a major championship in 13 years on Sunday, holding off a pack of marquee players to deliver wire-to-wire victory at the Women’s PGA Championship.

The 22-year-old Green had and up and down par save on the final hole for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke victory over defending champion Park Sung-hyun.

“To win a major as my first event I am so over the moon,” said Green. Green, of Perth, capped her win with a nervy four-foot putt on 18 for her third birdie of the round to reach a nine-under 279 total at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

“I was really nervous playing the last five holes,” said Green. “I am just happy I made a clutch putt because that is what I was struggling with in the middle of the round.”