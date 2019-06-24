Local coaches’ work to be tested in international junior events: Jansher

KARACHI: Former world champion Jansher Khan has said that performance of local coaches at the national squash academy would be tested in the coming days.

In a statement on Monday, he said the performance of Pakistani players in the World Junior Championship and Asian Junior Individual Championship would show how successful the coaches and the director of the national squash academy have been. Asian Junior Individual Championships is scheduled from June 26-30 in Macau, China. World Junior Individual Championship is to be played from July 30 to August 4 in Kuala Lumpur.

“The performance of Pakistani players [in these mega events] will in fact reflect the performance of coaches of Pakistan Squash Federation. And the performance of Director of the academy. I hope that the hard work of coaches and players will prove productive,” said Jansher.

He also hoped that Pakistani players would show excellent performance in the two events. He lamented that after 1986 no Pakistani player won the World Junior championship. Jansher added that PSF had recently spent huge money for the players to get tough training in Egypt for almost two months.