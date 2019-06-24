PINS discharges brain tumor patient after recovery

LAHORE: An eleven-year old girl, Faria Azhar, has been discharged from Neuro Surgery Unit II at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) after recovery from an operation of brain tumour through a modern treatment by putting a cut on her eyebrow and without opening her head.

Parents of Faria Azhar thanked the Punjab government for providing excellent facilities at the institute. She said she had a constant headache and her education also was badly affected by the brain tumour which was removed with minimum pain and expenses by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud. She vowed to continue her studies and join the medical field to serve the nation.