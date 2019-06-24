The News Education Expo-2019 opens today

Islamabad: ‘Jang Group’ holds its mega educational event titled ‘The News Education Expo’ every year for the last 10 years, with the mission to make quality education accessible for each and every young Pakistani.

This year the two-day event is being held from today (Tuesday) June 25 and 26, 2019 at Pak-China Friendship Centre, here. There is no entry fee for this high profile event as Pakistan’s leading universities are participating in this Expo.

The event will be inaugurated today (June 25) by Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information & Broadcasting at Pak-China Friendship Centre, at 10 a.m. and will continue till 7 p.m.

Participants Educational Institutes: Quaid-i-Azam University, Allama Iqbal Open University, FAST University, Hitech University, Air University, Riphah University, Institute of Space Technology, SZABIST, IQRA University, Muslim Youth University, Bahria University, PIDE, The City School, L.G.S, ICAP, ICMAP, University of Lahore, U.M.T, Leads University, Superior Group, GC University, IT University, PAC, KIPS, S.B.M, ABN, PIFFA, ICD, Concept Connection, Gisma School and Virtual University. Special participants are USEFP, Alliance Francaise, British Council, HR Consultants, RMT and LearnOBots.