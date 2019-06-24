NAB to take mega corruption cases to logical end: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the bureau is committed to taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion as corruption is the root cause of all ills being confronted by the country.He said this while speaking in a meeting to assess monthly performance of prosecution, operation division and awareness and implementation of law divisions of the NAB, a press release said. He said the current management had developed a monitoring and evaluation system to improve the performance of the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus.

He said the main features of the above-mentioned system were to register complaints, conduct scrutiny, inquiry, investigation, prosecution and other details relating to cases and also preserve the details about NAB cases. He said the system was also capable of analyzing quality and quantity of cases. The NAB had set a period of 10 months to conclude complaint verification, inquiry, investigation and filing of a corruption reference in accountability courts.

Taking benefit of collective wisdom of senior supervisory staff, he said the NAB had devised the system of collective investigation. Positive results of the collective investigation system had started pouring in. He said the NAB had powers to devise policy of awareness, prevention and implementing law under Section 33 of the NAB Ordinance in collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organizations, media, civil society, especially with students of universities and colleges about the bad effects of corruption.