Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Ex-employee of Bacha Khan Markaz seeks audience with ANP chief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: A former employee of Bacha Khan Markaz and activist of the Awami National Party (ANP) Abdul Wahid alias Badrezaman has appealed to his party’s central leader Asfandyar Wali Khan to hold a meeting with him before he goes public. Talking to the reporters at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the elderly citizen said that he had been requesting each and every leader in the party but now he has come to the press to voice reservations and air his grievances. “I want to meet Asfandyar Wali Khan at the last stage of my life and want to unveil some facts to him as I had worked for the party for decades,” he said.

