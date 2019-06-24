Three die in different incidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including two brothers, were killed on Monday. Two young children, seven-year-old Janib and his brother five-year old Jahangir Shah drowned in a fish pond in village Kiran, Shikarpur, where they had gone for a swim.

In another accident, Sanam was electrocuted in Sakrand after she accidentally touched the 11,000 KV live wire and died on the spot. The relatives and parents staged a sit-in at the SEPCO office and demanded registration of FIR against the HESCO officers for negligence.