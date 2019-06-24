Three die in different incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Three people, including two brothers, were killed on Monday. Two young children, seven-year-old Janib and his brother five-year old Jahangir Shah drowned in a fish pond in village Kiran, Shikarpur, where they had gone for a swim.
In another accident, Sanam was electrocuted in Sakrand after she accidentally touched the 11,000 KV live wire and died on the spot. The relatives and parents staged a sit-in at the SEPCO office and demanded registration of FIR against the HESCO officers for negligence.
SUKKUR: Three people, including two brothers, were killed on Monday. Two young children, seven-year-old Janib and his brother five-year old Jahangir Shah drowned in a fish pond in village Kiran, Shikarpur, where they had gone for a swim.
In another accident, Sanam was electrocuted in Sakrand after she accidentally touched the 11,000 KV live wire and died on the spot. The relatives and parents staged a sit-in at the SEPCO office and demanded registration of FIR against the HESCO officers for negligence.