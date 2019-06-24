CM Sindh launches Rs one billion endowment fund for HIV patients

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced launching of Rs 1 billion endowment fund for treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and AIDS patients.

According to the CM’s spokesperson, the fund will be monitored by a six-member team, including members from health and finance departments, local MPA and doctors. The chief minister said his government was taking all out efforts to control the spread of HIV and AIDS. According to a report by the DG Health Services, Sindh, the number of HIV positive patients recorded by June 18 was 812 in Larkana.