Lakki Marwat residents ask govt to repair KP-Punjab road

LAKKI MARWAT: The local residents have asked the provincial government to repair the Lakki-Mianwali Road which was in a poor condition.

Asmatullah Khan, a former local government representative, said the main road linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the Punjab province had been in a dilapidated condition for the last four months.

He said the broken portion of the road between District Headquarters Tajazai and Lakki City could cause accidents, leading to loss of precious lives. Other residents requested the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PHA) to repair the road as early as possible. They said the PHA officials in Bannu had already been informed about the problem and a response was awaited. Asmatullah and other residents asked the provincial minister and secretary for communications to direct the officials concerned to repair the road.