Traders protest against RCB taxes

Rawalpindi: The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiraan Rawalpindi Cantt (MATRC) on Monday protested against the high percentage of taxes imposed on them. They raised anti-government slogans and appealed to cut down different kinds of taxes like property tax, shop board tax, parking fee tax etc imposed by Cantt Board Management (CBM) in this regard.

The protesters under the leadership of Saddar Traders Association (STA) President Shaikh Hafeez, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt General Secretary Zafar Qadri, All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association General Secretary Munir Beg Mirza, All Pakistan Tyre Traders Association President Sheraz Ahmed Shaikh and Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt President Zahid Bakhtawri carried banners and placards in their hands and demanded the government to immediately withdraw taxes otherwise they will block all major roads of the city and cantonment board.

Saddar Traders Association (STA) President Shaikh Hafeez during his address said that Cantt Board Management (CBM) had imposed unnecessary taxes on them. Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt President Zahid Bakhtawari said that the government had taken all tax related measures without taking stakeholders into confidence. The Cantt Board Management (CBM) is continuously harassing business community for taking illegal taxes, he said. He alleged that majority of officers of Cantt Board Management (CBM) were corrupt and demanded bribe. How we could pay them huge amount taxes and 'bribe', he said.

He urged the army chief and corps commander to take notice of the situation because the business community was in a state of fear and panic due to corruption of Cantt Board Management (CBM).

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cantt General Secretary Zafar Qadri strongly protested against ever-increasing taxes on the business community. He said that common man is facing the worst kind of price hike on all items due to ever-increasing taxes. If government did not revisit its policies, it will create an uncertain situation all around the country, he warned.