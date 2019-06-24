close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

Buzdar orders early disposal of rainwater

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration as well as the line departments associated with the relief and rescue operations to remain vigilant and alert in the wake of rains.

He directed that the situation arising after rains should be fully monitored adding that disposal of water should be done actively so that rainwater could not be accumulated in low-lying areas. The departments concerned should proactively perform as no negligence will be tolerated in the disposal of water, he added. The officers should also remain available in the field to monitor the disposal of water. Similarly, the flow of traffic should not be disturbed and the traffic staff should remain available in the field to keep the flow of traffic moving so that the citizens may not face any difficulty, the chief minister added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan