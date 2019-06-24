SHO suspended for taking bribe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A police station chief was suspended on Monday over corruption charges. According to an order issued by Zone East police chief DIG Amir Farooqi, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ameen Solangi, the SHO of the Soldier Bazaar police station, had been placed under suspension with an immediate effect on the charges of releasing a rickshaw driver, who had been caught with 320 kilogrammes of betel nut, after receiving a bribe from him. The order added that the suspended SHO had been shifted to the Police Headquarters, East Zone, where he would attend the daily roll call and parade.
A police station chief was suspended on Monday over corruption charges. According to an order issued by Zone East police chief DIG Amir Farooqi, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ameen Solangi, the SHO of the Soldier Bazaar police station, had been placed under suspension with an immediate effect on the charges of releasing a rickshaw driver, who had been caught with 320 kilogrammes of betel nut, after receiving a bribe from him. The order added that the suspended SHO had been shifted to the Police Headquarters, East Zone, where he would attend the daily roll call and parade.