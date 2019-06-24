close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

SHO suspended for taking bribe

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

A police station chief was suspended on Monday over corruption charges. According to an order issued by Zone East police chief DIG Amir Farooqi, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ameen Solangi, the SHO of the Soldier Bazaar police station, had been placed under suspension with an immediate effect on the charges of releasing a rickshaw driver, who had been caught with 320 kilogrammes of betel nut, after receiving a bribe from him. The order added that the suspended SHO had been shifted to the Police Headquarters, East Zone, where he would attend the daily roll call and parade.

