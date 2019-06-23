Pakistan moving to real destination: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Pakistan was moving forward to its real destination under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said in a media statement issued here that previous governments had not put in place corrective measures to improve the outdated system that did not facilitate or provide any relief to the people, however, the PTI government was fixing problems created by the past rulers through effective reforms which would surely bring relief and ease in lives of people.

Buzdar said the PTI government was committed to streamline affairs of all the departments/institutions and bring about a postive change so as to improve living standard of the common man, adding that public service was the pivotal of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

Those, who made tall claims of public service, had plundered national resources and brought the country's economy at the verge of collapse and their ill-conceived policies had inflicted irreparable loss to Pakistan, he mentioned.

Despite the worst economic conditions inherited by its predecessors, he said, the PTI government was taking concrete measures for economic development, as "we are of the mind that let our work speaks and our agenda is only to serve the people''.

The chief minister said that New Pakistan was based on new ideas and strategies, and nobody would be allowed to hinder the process of the country's development and "Our vision is to eliminate difference between the rich and the poor and we do not believe in hollow claims''.

The PTI government was striving hard to come up to the people''s expectations because they voted the PTI for change and to hold corrupt elements accountable.