Maize must be cultivated in rain fed areas

LAHORE: Heavy loam soil is suitable for cultivation of maize and the sowing process in rain-fed areas should be completed before the start of monsoon season.
A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that certified varieties of maize include Malka-2016, Agiti-2002, MMRI, Pearl and others.
Private companies also have good hybrid seeds, so farmers must get quality seed of a good company, he added.
Maize growers must follow the recommendations of the Agriculture Department for using proper amount of fertilizers so that good amount of yield could be achieved.
