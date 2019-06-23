close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
June 24, 2019

Maize must be cultivated in rain fed areas

National

June 24, 2019

LAHORE: Heavy loam soil is suitable for cultivation of maize and the sowing process in rain-fed areas should be completed before the start of monsoon season.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that certified varieties of maize include Malka-2016, Agiti-2002, MMRI, Pearl and others.

Private companies also have good hybrid seeds, so farmers must get quality seed of a good company, he added.

Maize growers must follow the recommendations of the Agriculture Department for using proper amount of fertilizers so that good amount of yield could be achieved.

