People of Malakand division peace-loving, says IGP

TIMERGARA: Inspector General of Police Muhammad Naeem Khan has said the visit of thousands of tourists to scenic spots was an obvious proof that people of Malakand division were peace-loving.

He was addressing a gathering of lawmakers from Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Bajaur districts, LG representatives, elders and police officers at the Timergara police line here on Sunday.

Regional Police Officer Malakand Muhammad Saeed Wazir, District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz Wazir, DPO Bajaur Pir Shahab Ali Shah, DPO Upper Dir Mian Naseeb Jan and Lower Dir District Nazim Muhammad Rasul Khan were also present.Naeem Khan said that about one million tourists from all parts of the country this year visited Swat, Dir and Chitral during Eid days. He said the KP police had planned to form ‘Tourism Police Force’ in order to boost tourism in the region. The IGP said that public was the real asset to the state and the nation and without public support police could do nothing.