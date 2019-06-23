Waste management at dumpsite reviewed

PESHAWAR: The 15-member task force on Sunday visited Shamshatoo Landfill site to review process of waste transportation, disposal and covering.

The team will submit a report to the Peshawar High Court at next hearing.

Led by chairman of the task force and Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Syed Zafar Ali Shah, the team comprising of Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Daud Khan, Director General Environmental Protection Agency Muhammad Bashir Khan, Director Peshawar Development Authority Imtiaz Saleem and other members of the task force.

The official expressed satisfaction over the process of collecting waste, transportation, dumping and the subsequent covering with soil and lime. The team was informed that WSSP got its own landfill site spread over an area of 819 kanals that would be enough for next 25 years.

They were informed that a boundary wall was being constructed around the site while fumigation is carried out after covering the waste with soil and lime. The team members were told that the WSSP daily transported 850 tons of waste to the site.