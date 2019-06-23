Overcharging contiunes unabated in makeshift markets

LAHORE: Surging trend in the prices of vegetables continued as the government has yet to ensure availability of all seasonal vegetables and stop overcharging in the makeshift markets.

Overcharging continued unabatedly across the city and in the makeshift markets as the government has least bothered to control the artificial price hike due to overcharging and violation of the price lists issued by the market committee with duly signed by the deputy commissioner office representatives.

On the other hand, the sellers claimed that the government official issued false rate lists as vegetables were even not available at the official rates in Badami Bagh wholesale market how they can sell it at lower than their purchase price.

This week again number of seasonal vegetables were not sold on account of wrong pricing, including, ladyfinger, bitter gourd, zucchini, spinach, capsicum, cauliflower and cabbage along with some fruits, including apples, phalsa, litchi, and papaya.

The price of potato soft skin further gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, stored variety by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs16 to 17 per kg, and potato sugar-free at Rs17 to 18 per kg, while stored variety was sold at Rs34 per kg. This week official price of onion was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, mixed sold at Rs34 per kg while A-grade sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of tomato was also increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg. The lemon price was fixed at Rs88 to 92 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs117 to 122 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, garlic hernaiy fixed at Rs155 to 162 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Ginger Chinese fixed at Rs203 to 212 per kg, not sold, garlic Thai at Rs151 to 158 per kg, and sold at Rs240 per kg. Brinjal was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs47 to 49 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, while cucumber local stable at Rs39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs45 per kg.

Bitter gourd local was also increased by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs13 to 15 kg, also not sold there on pricing issue. Zucchini long fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, not sold, zucchini farm gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs31 per kg, not sold and local variety was enhanced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs61 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

Cauliflower was stable at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs64 to 67 per kg, not sold there. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Luffa was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs51 per kg. Ladyfinger was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs49 to 51 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Arum price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 87 per kg, sold at Rs90 per kg. Green chili price was fixed at Rs24 to 36 per kg, sold Rs60 per kg.

Capsicum stable at Rs83 to 87 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Carrot was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs31 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs95 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs60 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Raw mangoes for pickle were fixed at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs88 to 172 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs68 to 72 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs54 to 56 per dozen, sold at Rs70 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Papaya was fixed at Rs92 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Dates Irani were fixed at Rs151 to 158 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Melon fixed at Rs29 to 31 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs7 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs92 to 97 per kg, not sold there. Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs39 to 148 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg.

Peach A-category was fixed at Rs117 to 122 per kg, and B-category at Rs59 to 62 per kg, while mixed quality was sold at Rs120 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs117 to 127 per kg, while apricot yellow was fixed at Rs107 to 112 per kg, and sold at Rs150 per kg. Plump was fixed at Rs88 to 132 per kg, mixed sold up to Rs140 per kg. Litchi was fixed at Rs200 per kg and sold at Rs250 per kg.